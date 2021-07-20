Sandler Capital Management Invests $16.43 Million in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Sandler Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 195,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,425,000. Clean Harbors comprises 1.4% of Sandler Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Sandler Capital Management owned 0.36% of Clean Harbors at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 98,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 319,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,817,000 after purchasing an additional 75,271 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 224.9% in the 1st quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 32,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 22,289 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth $27,991,000. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.80.

In other news, Director Rod Marlin sold 6,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total value of $659,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,376,335.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLH opened at $89.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.26. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.22 and a 12 month high of $96.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34 and a beta of 1.74.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.17. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $808.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

