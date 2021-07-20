Sandler Capital Management Purchases New Stake in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Sandler Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 148,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,175,000. Westlake Chemical makes up 1.1% of Sandler Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WLK. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Westlake Chemical by 27.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Westlake Chemical by 6,288.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,597 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical in the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Westlake Chemical by 3,154.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. 26.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Westlake Chemical news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,785. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WLK opened at $78.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.03. Westlake Chemical Co. has a twelve month low of $53.25 and a twelve month high of $106.47. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.16%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Westlake Chemical from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp raised Westlake Chemical from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Westlake Chemical from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upped their price target on Westlake Chemical from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.07.

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

