Sandler Capital Management Sells 48,690 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Sandler Capital Management lessened its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 69.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,897 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 48,690 shares during the period. Sandler Capital Management’s holdings in FedEx were worth $6,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 329.0% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Henry J. Maier sold 19,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.89, for a total transaction of $5,928,759.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,432 shares in the company, valued at $16,956,094.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 17,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.52, for a total transaction of $5,153,918.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,890,426.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,065 shares of company stock valued at $31,556,101. 8.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Argus increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $366.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $364.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.04.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $294.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $162.81 and a 52 week high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.51%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

