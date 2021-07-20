Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) PT Raised to C$13.50 at National Bank Financial

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial to C$13.50 in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has a na rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. National Bankshares upped their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Sandstorm Gold from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold to C$11.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Sandstorm Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$11.63.

TSE:SSL opened at C$9.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 29.91, a current ratio of 30.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Sandstorm Gold has a 1 year low of C$7.57 and a 1 year high of C$14.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.16. The firm has a market cap of C$1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.84.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$39.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$38.85 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.2097773 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew Swarthout sold 10,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.56, for a total value of C$98,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$376,338.96. Also, Director Nolan Allan Watson sold 95,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.73, for a total value of C$924,758.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 915,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,908,091.55.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

