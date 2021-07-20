Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SDVKY. SEB Equity Research cut Sandvik AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Sandvik AB (publ) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut Sandvik AB (publ) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sandvik AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SDVKY opened at $24.90 on Monday. Sandvik AB has a 52 week low of $17.72 and a 52 week high of $29.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Sandvik AB (publ) had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 14.24%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sandvik AB will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sandvik AB (publ) stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 461 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. It offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools. The company also provides mining and construction equipment and tools, such as crushers and screens, underground drill rigs and bolters, surface drill rigs, underground loaders and trucks, mechanical cutting equipment, rock tools and drills, and parts and services.

