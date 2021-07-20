Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 20th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect that Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) will report earnings per share of $0.74 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Saul Centers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.77. Saul Centers reported earnings per share of $0.64 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Saul Centers will report full-year earnings of $2.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $2.94. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Saul Centers.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BFS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Saul Centers from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BFS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Saul Centers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,502,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Saul Centers by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,024,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,190,000 after purchasing an additional 100,815 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Saul Centers by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,382,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,784,000 after purchasing an additional 45,396 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Saul Centers by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 39,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Saul Centers by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 116,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 19,625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BFS opened at $42.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $998.75 million, a P/E ratio of 37.95 and a beta of 1.16. Saul Centers has a 52 week low of $23.49 and a 52 week high of $47.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. This is an increase from Saul Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.39%.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Saul Centers (BFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS)

Receive News & Ratings for Saul Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saul Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.