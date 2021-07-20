Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) will report earnings per share of $0.74 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Saul Centers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.77. Saul Centers reported earnings per share of $0.64 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Saul Centers will report full-year earnings of $2.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $2.94. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Saul Centers.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BFS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Saul Centers from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BFS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Saul Centers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,502,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Saul Centers by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,024,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,190,000 after purchasing an additional 100,815 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Saul Centers by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,382,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,784,000 after purchasing an additional 45,396 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Saul Centers by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 39,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Saul Centers by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 116,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 19,625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BFS opened at $42.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $998.75 million, a P/E ratio of 37.95 and a beta of 1.16. Saul Centers has a 52 week low of $23.49 and a 52 week high of $47.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. This is an increase from Saul Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.39%.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

