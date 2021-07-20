Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) will report earnings per share of $0.74 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Saul Centers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.77. Saul Centers reported earnings per share of $0.64 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.
On average, analysts expect that Saul Centers will report full-year earnings of $2.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $2.94. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Saul Centers.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BFS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Saul Centers from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.
Shares of NYSE:BFS opened at $42.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $998.75 million, a P/E ratio of 37.95 and a beta of 1.16. Saul Centers has a 52 week low of $23.49 and a 52 week high of $47.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.80.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. This is an increase from Saul Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.39%.
About Saul Centers
Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.
