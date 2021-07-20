Savix (SVX) Trading Down 19.3% Over Last Week

Savix (CURRENCY:SVX) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 20th. In the last week, Savix has traded down 19.3% against the US dollar. Savix has a market capitalization of $217,843.28 and approximately $215,343.00 worth of Savix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Savix coin can currently be purchased for about $3.35 or 0.00011271 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003366 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00046458 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003368 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002253 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00012341 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00007191 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.09 or 0.00733996 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000339 BTC.

About Savix

Savix is a coin. Savix’s total supply is 112,717 coins and its circulating supply is 65,048 coins. The Reddit community for Savix is https://reddit.com/r/SavixOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Savix’s official Twitter account is @savix_org

According to CryptoCompare, “Savix is a standard ERC20 token with a staking mechanic embedded into the ERC20 protocol.Staking rewards get distributed directly to a holders wallet, automatically and without any transfer costs (gas-free). Staking continues even if a users combines it with other DeFi Projects. For example: providing liquidity on Uniswap would yield Uniswap fee rewards on top of the built-in staking rewards.Savix will be able to generate three passive income streams with our upcoming Trinary DApp. “

Savix Coin Trading

