Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Position Decreased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,908,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,834 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $47,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schneider National by 278.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Schneider National during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Schneider National during the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Schneider National during the first quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Schneider National in the first quarter worth about $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNDR opened at $20.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.05. Schneider National, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.20 and a 52 week high of $28.13. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Schneider National had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.40%.

SNDR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens downgraded shares of Schneider National from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Schneider National from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Schneider National from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $21.41 price objective on Schneider National and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Schneider National in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.85.

Schneider National, Inc, a surface transportation and logistics solutions company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics services in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

