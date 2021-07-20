Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) CFO Stefano R. Gaggini Sells 2,600 Shares

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) CFO Stefano R. Gaggini sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total value of $699,816.00.

NASDAQ SCHN traded up $2.32 on Tuesday, hitting $48.40. 7,314 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,202. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.28. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.82 and a twelve month high of $59.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.11. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 5.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Research analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.42%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Schnitzer Steel Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 40.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 123.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 84.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

