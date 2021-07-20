Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Union Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LATN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LATN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 373,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,754,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 1.49% of Union Acquisition Corp. II as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LATN. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Acquisition Corp. II by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 1,706,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,136,000 after acquiring an additional 806,725 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Union Acquisition Corp. II by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,418,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,256,000 after acquiring an additional 285,175 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Union Acquisition Corp. II by 1,571.4% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,003,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,087,000 after acquiring an additional 943,628 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Union Acquisition Corp. II by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 910,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,146,000 after acquiring an additional 560,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $5,025,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LATN opened at $10.12 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.10. Union Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.86 and a twelve month high of $10.74.

Union Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Miami, Florida.

