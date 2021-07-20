Seaport Res Ptn Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM)

Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PulteGroup’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.50 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PHM. Zacks Investment Research lowered PulteGroup from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded PulteGroup from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on PulteGroup from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an equal weight rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.21.

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $50.92 on Monday. PulteGroup has a 1-year low of $36.73 and a 1-year high of $63.90. The firm has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 13.14%. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

PulteGroup declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total transaction of $88,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,846,794.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in PulteGroup by 149.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PulteGroup by 285.3% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in PulteGroup by 68.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 85.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

