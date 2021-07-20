Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Toll Brothers, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:TOL)

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Toll Brothers in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $8.20 for the year. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Toll Brothers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.35.

Shares of TOL opened at $53.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Toll Brothers has a one year low of $33.90 and a one year high of $68.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,448,759 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $876,407,000 after buying an additional 2,969,973 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,491,448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $198,071,000 after buying an additional 55,285 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 322.2% during the 1st quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,900,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,787,000 after buying an additional 1,450,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,882,225 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,779,000 after buying an additional 37,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 343.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,808,615 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,603,000 after buying an additional 1,400,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 4,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.34, for a total transaction of $253,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,712,852.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 1,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $66,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,668.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock worth $2,211,560 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

