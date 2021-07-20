SEI Investments (SEIC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st. Analysts expect SEI Investments to post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $455.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. SEI Investments’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect SEI Investments to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC opened at $59.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.40. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $48.70 and a 1 year high of $64.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.67%.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director William Doran sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total value of $632,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 659,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,752,822.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Klauder sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total transaction of $1,202,510.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,500 shares of company stock worth $3,769,250. 24.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.38.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

