Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) rose 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $39.08 and last traded at $39.07. Approximately 701 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 763,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.86.

SEM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Select Medical from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Select Medical from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Select Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.26. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.39.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. Select Medical had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This is a boost from Select Medical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.46%.

In related news, EVP Martin F. Jackson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total value of $4,261,000.00. Also, VP Robert G. Breighner, Jr. sold 5,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $186,832.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,977.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 275,040 shares of company stock valued at $11,291,233. 18.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Select Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $34,796,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $812,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,738,462 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $604,881,000 after buying an additional 533,692 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 21.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,833,423 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $62,520,000 after buying an additional 323,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 590,692 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $16,338,000 after buying an additional 306,785 shares in the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

