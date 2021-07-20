Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited (LON:SEQI) to Issue GBX 1.56 Dividend

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited (LON:SEQI) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.56 ($0.02) per share on Monday, September 6th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund stock opened at GBX 112.30 ($1.47) on Tuesday. Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of GBX 102 ($1.33) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 113 ($1.48). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 109.71.
Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Company Profile
Recommended Story: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?
Receive News & Ratings for Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.