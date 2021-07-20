Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited (LON:SEQI) to Issue GBX 1.56 Dividend

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited (LON:SEQI) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.56 ($0.02) per share on Monday, September 6th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund stock opened at GBX 112.30 ($1.47) on Tuesday. Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of GBX 102 ($1.33) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 113 ($1.48). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 109.71.

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Company Profile

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited invests in a diversified portfolio of senior and subordinated economic infrastructure debt investments through its subsidiary Sequoia IDF Asset Holdings SA The Company operates through investment in senior and subordinated infrastructure debt instruments and related and/or similar assets segment.

