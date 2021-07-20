Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Stock Position Raised by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Seres Therapeutics were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 174.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 162.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $134,000. 98.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCRB opened at $19.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.67 and a 1 year high of $38.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.24.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.99% and a negative net margin of 340.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 million. Analysts anticipate that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Seres Therapeutics from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Seres Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

