Serum (SRM) Price Reaches $2.41 on Exchanges

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 20th. One Serum coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.41 or 0.00008190 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Serum has traded 22% lower against the US dollar. Serum has a market cap of $120.72 million and approximately $49.03 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003393 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00045835 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003394 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002254 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00012266 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00007220 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $215.59 or 0.00731330 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Serum Profile

SRM is a coin. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. Serum’s official website is projectserum.com . Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

Serum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

