ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Issues Earnings Results

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) released its earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 43.87% and a return on equity of 19.16%.

NASDAQ SFBS opened at $65.53 on Tuesday. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 1 year low of $31.93 and a 1 year high of $71.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.56%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SFBS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Hovde Group cut shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other news, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $41,304.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hatton C.V. Smith sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.80, for a total transaction of $1,359,600.00. Insiders sold a total of 37,000 shares of company stock worth $2,359,696 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

