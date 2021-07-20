SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SES S.A. provides satellite broadband communications services. It offers video services, such as broadcasting, content distribution and occasional use and full-time video contribution services. The company also provides enterprise services, including enterprise broadband, infrastructure as a service, bandwidth, and customized connectivity and tailored services. SES S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Get SES alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SES in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SES in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SES in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SES in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of SES in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

OTCMKTS SGBAF opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -25.81 and a beta of 1.28. SES has a 12 month low of $6.62 and a 12 month high of $10.32.

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. SES had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $525.57 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that SES will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About SES

SES SA engages in the provision of satellite-based data transmission capacity and ancillary services. It operates through the SES Video, and SES Networks business units. The SES Video business unit offers global channels broadcast via satellite. The SES Networks business unit sells verticals fixed date, mobility, and government.

Featured Article: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SES (SGBAF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.