Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Trading Down 4.1%

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) shares fell 4.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.75 and last traded at $3.77. 116,345 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,414,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 26th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.72. The company has a market capitalization of $660.23 million, a PE ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 0.88.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $4.31 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Sesen Bio, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SESN. TRV GP LLC bought a new position in Sesen Bio during the first quarter worth $10,638,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sesen Bio by 860.6% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,354,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,721,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004,914 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sesen Bio by 53.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,922,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,591 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sesen Bio by 155.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,624,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after acquiring an additional 987,926 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Sesen Bio by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,911,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after acquiring an additional 894,100 shares during the period. 23.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sesen Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:SESN)

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Vicinium, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC); and VB6-845d, a product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of an anti-epithelial cell adhesion molecule (EpCAM)-positive solid tumors.

