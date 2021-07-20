SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 64.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in US Ecology were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in US Ecology by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,076,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,405,000 after purchasing an additional 243,136 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in US Ecology by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 421,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,562,000 after purchasing an additional 53,743 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in US Ecology by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,246,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in US Ecology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $498,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of US Ecology by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after buying an additional 16,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Get US Ecology alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ECOL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of US Ecology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

US Ecology stock opened at $36.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.30. US Ecology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.89 and a fifty-two week high of $45.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $228.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.30 million. US Ecology had a negative net margin of 9.99% and a positive return on equity of 1.40%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that US Ecology, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

US Ecology Profile

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, internationally. It operates through three segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment offers specialty waste management services, including treatment, disposal, beneficial re-use, and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous, and other specialty waste at company-owned treatment, storage, and disposal facilities, as well as wastewater treatment services.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL).

Receive News & Ratings for US Ecology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Ecology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.