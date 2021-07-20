SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stock Position in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 75.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,952 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 121,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 8,228 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in First Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $3,194,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in First Bancorp by 124.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 9,715 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FBNC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

FBNC opened at $37.87 on Tuesday. First Bancorp has a one year low of $19.60 and a one year high of $48.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.23.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.12. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 28.42%. The business had revenue of $75.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.50 million. Analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 30.89%.

In other news, CEO Richard H. Moore bought 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $101,507.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,476 shares in the company, valued at $4,508,044.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

