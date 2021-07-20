SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Position in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Everi were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Everi by 2.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Everi by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Everi in the first quarter worth about $37,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everi by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,431 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everi in the first quarter worth about $29,000. 87.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Darren Simmons sold 14,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $246,615.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,703.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Randy L. Taylor sold 49,859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $1,274,396.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,373,513.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,696 shares of company stock valued at $3,745,086 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on EVRI shares. TheStreet upgraded Everi from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Macquarie boosted their price target on Everi from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Everi from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Everi in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

NYSE:EVRI opened at $21.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.63 and a beta of 3.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.93. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $25.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.39, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $139.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.64 million. Everi had a negative return on equity of 13,310.05% and a negative net margin of 11.65%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

