SG Americas Securities LLC Has $207,000 Stock Position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 81.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Element Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Element Solutions by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Element Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Element Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Element Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Element Solutions to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Element Solutions to $3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.58.

Element Solutions stock opened at $22.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.25. Element Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.22 and a fifty-two week high of $24.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $550.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.26 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 11.96%. Element Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

