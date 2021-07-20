SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stake in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 83.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in James River Group were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in James River Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,346,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,443,000 after buying an additional 25,370 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in James River Group by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 775,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,361,000 after buying an additional 221,066 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in James River Group by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 764,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,564,000 after buying an additional 208,384 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in James River Group by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 592,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,137,000 after buying an additional 55,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of James River Group by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 497,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,707,000 after purchasing an additional 45,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

JRVR stock opened at $36.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.18 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.69. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $30.75 and a 1 year high of $57.41.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($3.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($4.13). James River Group had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $182.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.25 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.28%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JRVR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities raised James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist raised James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.80.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

