SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 6,675 Shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) by 46.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,809 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,675 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUTH. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 110,198 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 7,799 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 205.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,938 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,884 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 5,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Ruth's Hospitality Group alerts:

In other Ruth’s Hospitality Group news, EVP Susan Mirdamadi sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total value of $485,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,215.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

RUTH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens cut their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock opened at $19.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $670.41 million, a PE ratio of -43.55 and a beta of 2.42. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.60 and a 12 month high of $28.73.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $87.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.72 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a negative return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 4.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.