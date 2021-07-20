SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 740 Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NOMD. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 476.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 75.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NOMD opened at $27.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.37. Nomad Foods Limited has a 12-month low of $21.11 and a 12-month high of $31.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 0.72.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $707.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.67 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NOMD. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

