Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 58.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232,565 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $4,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 1.5% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 34,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Shaw Communications by 3.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shaw Communications during the first quarter worth about $32,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 13.2% during the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 13,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 2.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 90,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJR stock opened at $28.57 on Tuesday. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.12 and a 12 month high of $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.37.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.42. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Shaw Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.0797 dividend. This is an increase from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

SJR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $40.50 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Shaw Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.36.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

