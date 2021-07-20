Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $1,514.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shopify is benefiting from e-commerce boom induced growth in the merchant base. Robust uptick in Shopify Shipping, Shopify Payments and Shopify Capital is driving the top line. The company has been focused on winning merchants on a regular basis, based on product offerings including Shop Pay and Shop Pay Installments, as well as features like end-to-end order tracking. Further, solid adoption of new merchant-friendly applications holds promise. Additionally, partnerships with Facebook and Google are expected to expand merchant base. Also, initiatives aimed at international expansion are noteworthy. However, higher investments on product development and fulfillment platform amid stiff competition in the e-commerce space are likely to limit margin expansion in the near term. Shares have underperformed the industry year to date.”

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Shopify to a positive rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. upped their price objective on Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Shopify from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Shopify presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,460.22.

Shares of SHOP opened at $1,472.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.36, a P/E/G ratio of 37.81 and a beta of 1.45. Shopify has a one year low of $839.40 and a one year high of $1,587.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 17.13 and a quick ratio of 17.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,333.98.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $988.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.43 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 46.67%. Shopify’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Norges Bank bought a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at $1,171,041,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,073,523 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,187,853,000 after acquiring an additional 592,422 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,320 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,414,461,000 after acquiring an additional 392,446 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,651,415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,146,791,000 after acquiring an additional 361,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 207.9% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 479,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $528,766,000 after acquiring an additional 323,433 shares in the last quarter. 58.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

