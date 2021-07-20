Short Interest in Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) Increases By 19.7%

Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the June 15th total of 1,220,000 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 279,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

ARCE opened at $27.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.99. Arco Platform has a 12-month low of $23.19 and a 12-month high of $50.40. The firm has a market cap of $826.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 344.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.53). Arco Platform had a return on equity of 1.19% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $60.68 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arco Platform will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARCE. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Arco Platform in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Arco Platform by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Arco Platform in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new stake in Arco Platform in the 1st quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Arco Platform in the 1st quarter valued at about $368,000. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ARCE shares. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Arco Platform from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arco Platform from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Arco Platform from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.83.

Arco Platform Company Profile

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

