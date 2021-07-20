Short Interest in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Decreases By 44.8%

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, a decrease of 44.8% from the June 15th total of 3,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BIIB. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Biogen from $400.00 to $354.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler raised Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $384.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. raised Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Biogen from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Biogen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.10.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $324.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $331.60. The stock has a market cap of $48.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.44. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $223.25 and a fifty-two week high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 23.89%. The company’s revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Biogen will post 18.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Biogen news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Biogen by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,758,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,688,122,000 after acquiring an additional 936,190 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Biogen by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,502,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,777,361,000 after acquiring an additional 83,027 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,969,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,110,340,000 after acquiring an additional 370,371 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,796,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $780,818,000 after acquiring an additional 37,013 shares during the period. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 23,953.3% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,573,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

