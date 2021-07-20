Short Interest in BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Declines By 56.5%

BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,600 shares, a decrease of 56.5% from the June 15th total of 88,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKTI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BK Technologies by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in BK Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in BK Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of BK Technologies by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 705,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 34,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.66% of the company’s stock.

Get BK Technologies alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $3.08. 46,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,057. BK Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $5.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.20 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.04.

BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. BK Technologies had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $8.56 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd.

BK Technologies Company Profile

BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc, designs, manufactures, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR), repeaters, base stations, and related components and subsystems under BK Technologies, BKR, BK Radio, and RELM brand names.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for BK Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BK Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.