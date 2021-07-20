Short Interest in Braveheart Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF) Decreases By 33.1%

Braveheart Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a decrease of 33.1% from the June 15th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Braveheart Resources stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.09. 304,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,881. Braveheart Resources has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.09.

Braveheart Resources (OTCMKTS:RIINF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Braveheart Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, locates, acquires, and explores for base and precious metals primarily in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal project is Bull River Mine, which is located in the Cranbrook, British Colombia. The company was formerly known as Rainbow Resources Inc and changed its name to Braveheart Resources Inc in November 2014.

