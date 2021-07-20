Short Interest in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Increases By 21.8%

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 553,100 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the June 15th total of 454,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 207,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CASY shares. Barclays raised their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $240.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $232.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Stephens lifted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Casey’s General Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.82.

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $193.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.88. Casey’s General Stores has a fifty-two week low of $157.05 and a fifty-two week high of $229.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $206.99.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.23%.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.65, for a total value of $598,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,834.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julia L. Jackowski sold 5,726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total value of $1,103,171.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,254,220.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 7.0% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 12.4% during the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 18.5% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 301,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

