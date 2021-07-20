Short Interest in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Decreases By 40.2%

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 251,900 shares, a decline of 40.2% from the June 15th total of 421,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE CPK traded down $2.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $119.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,029. Chesapeake Utilities has a 1-year low of $72.89 and a 1-year high of $124.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 0.38.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $191.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.00 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 11.56%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 45.61%.

In other news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total value of $269,752.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,770,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,628,000 after purchasing an additional 124,247 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,397,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,486,000 after purchasing an additional 14,259 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 275,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,938,000 after purchasing an additional 10,935 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 232,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,139,000 after purchasing an additional 8,716 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 139,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,059,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares during the period. 75.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CPK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

