Short Interest in CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Expands By 41.5%

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,160,000 shares, an increase of 41.5% from the June 15th total of 2,940,000 shares. Currently, 7.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

NASDAQ:CVAC opened at $50.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 5.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion and a PE ratio of -44.79. CureVac has a fifty-two week low of $36.15 and a fifty-two week high of $151.80.

Get CureVac alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CureVac during the first quarter worth $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in CureVac during the first quarter worth $42,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in CureVac by 565.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CureVac during the first quarter worth $83,000. Finally, swisspartners Ltd. acquired a new position in CureVac during the first quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CVAC shares. Bank of America cut shares of CureVac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank set a $123.00 target price on shares of CureVac and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of CureVac in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CureVac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CureVac in a research note on Monday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.80.

CureVac Company Profile

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

Recommended Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for CureVac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CureVac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.