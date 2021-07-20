Short Interest in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) Grows By 24.9%

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,320,000 shares, an increase of 24.9% from the June 15th total of 7,460,000 shares. Currently, 13.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

DNMR stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.66. 1,184,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,617,651. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -45.30 and a beta of -1.27. Danimer Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $66.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 13.60 and a current ratio of 14.30.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $13.18 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Danimer Scientific will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNMR. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Danimer Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $52,897,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Danimer Scientific during the first quarter worth $54,947,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Danimer Scientific during the first quarter worth $33,651,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Danimer Scientific during the first quarter worth $30,689,000. Finally, Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in Danimer Scientific during the first quarter worth $25,326,000. 39.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Danimer Scientific

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

