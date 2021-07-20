Short Interest in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) Drops By 55.0%

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a decrease of 55.0% from the June 15th total of 41,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

NYSE DDF traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,501. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.42. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $12.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.0679 dividend. This is a positive change from Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 23.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund in the first quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 45.0% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc It is managed by Delaware Management Company. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

