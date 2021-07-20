Short Interest in DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Decreases By 26.9%

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 138,700 shares, a decrease of 26.9% from the June 15th total of 189,800 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 247,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several research firms recently commented on DMAC. Zacks Investment Research cut DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on DiaMedica Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price objective on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

DiaMedica Therapeutics stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,309. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $10.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.46.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DiaMedica Therapeutics will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DMAC. Barclays PLC bought a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $159,000. 29.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. Its lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase II REMEDY trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.

