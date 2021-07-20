Short Interest in Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) Drops By 50.8%

Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,540,000 shares, a decrease of 50.8% from the June 15th total of 5,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Enable Midstream Partners stock traded down $0.37 on Monday, hitting $7.96. 1,623,816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,275,572. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.91. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 39.80 and a beta of 2.49. Enable Midstream Partners has a one year low of $3.94 and a one year high of $9.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $970.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.79 million. Enable Midstream Partners had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Research analysts expect that Enable Midstream Partners will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Enable Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 95.65%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ENBL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enable Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Enable Midstream Partners from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Enable Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.65.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Enable Midstream Partners Company Profile

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering and processing services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Anadarko and Williston basins for its producer customers.

