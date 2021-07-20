Short Interest in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Rises By 32.5%

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,480,000 shares, a growth of 32.5% from the June 15th total of 3,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of EXK stock opened at $4.78 on Tuesday. Endeavour Silver has a 1-year low of $2.96 and a 1-year high of $7.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.49. The company has a market capitalization of $811.50 million, a P/E ratio of 62.88 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 4.13.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $34.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.53 million. Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 19.42%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Endeavour Silver will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EXK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Pi Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$6.30 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.75 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 28.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,082 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the first quarter worth about $61,000. 22.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

