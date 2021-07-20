Short Interest in Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Drops By 45.3%

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 63,900 shares, a decline of 45.3% from the June 15th total of 116,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of Fortescue Metals Group stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.50. The company had a trading volume of 15,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,843. Fortescue Metals Group has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $41.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Get Fortescue Metals Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Fortescue Metals Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Fortescue Metals Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Fortescue Metals Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It also explores for copper and gold deposits. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail and Kings Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

Read More: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Fortescue Metals Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortescue Metals Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.