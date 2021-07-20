Short Interest in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Drops By 34.2%

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a decline of 34.2% from the June 15th total of 1,930,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 386,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

NASDAQ FRPT traded up $3.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $156.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,319. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.62. Freshpet has a twelve month low of $86.53 and a twelve month high of $186.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -626.96 and a beta of 0.71.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.24). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $93.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Freshpet will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.20, for a total value of $1,254,000.00. Also, VP Ivan Garcia sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.12, for a total transaction of $205,344.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,000 shares of company stock worth $8,439,782. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRPT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Freshpet by 11,186.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,727,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,684 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freshpet in the first quarter worth $117,975,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Freshpet in the fourth quarter worth $59,369,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Freshpet by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,480,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,474,000 after purchasing an additional 404,131 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Freshpet by 46.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,147,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,233,000 after purchasing an additional 363,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

FRPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.56.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

