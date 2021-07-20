Short Interest in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) Decreases By 46.7%

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 623,600 shares, a decrease of 46.7% from the June 15th total of 1,170,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 367,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

FutureFuel stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.67. 265,157 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,965. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.71. FutureFuel has a 12 month low of $8.53 and a 12 month high of $17.86. The company has a market cap of $379.25 million, a PE ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.86.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The energy company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $41.52 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 1.63%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered FutureFuel from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

In other news, Director Donald C. Bedell purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.66 per share, with a total value of $96,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in FutureFuel by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,456 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in FutureFuel by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 472,919 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after purchasing an additional 78,740 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in FutureFuel by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,633 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 5,902 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in FutureFuel by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,818 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,799 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 255.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,587 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 4,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.78% of the company’s stock.

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the agricultural chemical, coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

