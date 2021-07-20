Short Interest in GMO Internet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF) Drops By 44.1%

GMO Internet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 73,400 shares, a decrease of 44.1% from the June 15th total of 131,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 146.8 days.

Shares of GMO Internet stock remained flat at $$28.08 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 40 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183. GMO Internet has a one year low of $25.01 and a one year high of $35.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.66.

Get GMO Internet alerts:

About GMO Internet

GMO Internet, Inc provides various Internet services worldwide. It operates through Internet Infrastructure, Online Advertising and Media, Internet Finance, and Cryptocurrency segments. It offers Internet infrastructure services in the areas of domain, hosting, cloud, security, payments, e-commerce support, connection, Website creation support, marketing support, community, contents, app, and IoT.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for GMO Internet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMO Internet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.