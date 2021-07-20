Short Interest in GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) Declines By 35.8%

GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 109,900 shares, a decline of 35.8% from the June 15th total of 171,100 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 68,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 296.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GP Strategies during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in GP Strategies during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GP Strategies during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 75.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares during the period. 63.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GPX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley cut shares of GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $21.50 to $20.85 in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research lowered shares of GP Strategies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut GP Strategies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, GP Strategies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.96.

GPX stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.25. 16,758 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,094. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.36 million, a PE ratio of 36.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.58. GP Strategies has a 1 year low of $7.23 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.25.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $114.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.66 million. GP Strategies had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 7.62%. As a group, research analysts predict that GP Strategies will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. The company offers workforce transformation services, including organizational performance solutions comprising managed learning services, digital learning strategies and content development, business consulting, and leadership development solutions; and technical performance solutions consisting of technical training and consulting services, enterprise technology adoption, and human capital management implementation services.

