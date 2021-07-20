Short Interest in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Declines By 34.4%

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 319,500 shares, a decline of 34.4% from the June 15th total of 486,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,774,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 20,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 13,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

SCZ opened at $72.22 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $54.78 and a 12 month high of $77.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.05.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.709 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Featured Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.