Short Interest in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) Drops By 36.3%

KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 700,400 shares, a drop of 36.3% from the June 15th total of 1,100,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 194,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Shares of KB stock traded up $0.95 on Tuesday, reaching $44.55. 202,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,875. The stock has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.70. KB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $28.86 and a 1-year high of $53.67.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 21.88%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KB. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $32,692,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,289,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,739,000 after acquiring an additional 531,187 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of KB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $15,332,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 128.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 375,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,538,000 after acquiring an additional 210,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $9,429,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

