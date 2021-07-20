Short Interest in Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) Expands By 19.4%

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,930,000 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the June 15th total of 25,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 26.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research firms have commented on RIDE. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Lordstown Motors from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Lordstown Motors from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lordstown Motors from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Lordstown Motors in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, R. F. Lafferty lowered Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.89.

Get Lordstown Motors alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RIDE opened at $8.31 on Tuesday. Lordstown Motors has a 1 year low of $6.69 and a 1 year high of $31.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.95.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.44). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lordstown Motors will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Lordstown Motors in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Lordstown Motors by 2,570.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Lordstown Motors in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. 20.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lordstown Motors

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

See Also: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Lordstown Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lordstown Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.