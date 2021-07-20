Short Interest in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) Increases By 24.5%

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 427,600 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the June 15th total of 343,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.7 days. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,051,000 after buying an additional 58,272 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 248,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,755,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 7.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,477,000 after buying an additional 11,495 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,034,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 1.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,793,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCBS traded up $2.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.07. The stock had a trading volume of 107 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,408. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.65. The company has a market cap of $699.33 million, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Nicolet Bankshares has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $86.25.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $51.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.60 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 30.93%. Research analysts expect that Nicolet Bankshares will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NCBS. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Nicolet Bankshares from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Nicolet Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Stephens upgraded Nicolet Bankshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.50.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

